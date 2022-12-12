350 Bakehouse Cafe in Kelowna took to Facebook to express frustration over recent break-ins. (350 Bakehouse Cafe/Facebook)

Kelowna bakery fed up with small business break-ins

350 Bakehouse Cafe posted its frustrations to Facebook

A Kelowna bakery has “just about had enough” with crime on small businesses.

350 Bakehouse Cafe posted on Facebook on Monday, Dec. 12 a picture of a recent break-in suspect, writing the man took food when he realized there were no tills or cash to steal.

The Facebook post says the bakery gives all daily leftovers to the Gospel Mission.

“Am I feeding the same guy that’s now breaking in our store?”

This isn’t the first time the bakery has expressed its frustrations online.

A similar message was posted to the 350 Bakehouse Cafe Facebook page on Nov. 25.

“Getting really tired of being a small business owner in Kelowna.”

Capital News has reached out to the bakery for comment.

