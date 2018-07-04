Kelowna bank robbery suspect sought

RCMP in Kelowna are now searching for a suspect of a broad daylight bank robbery.

RCMP responded to a report of a robbery July 3 just moments before 3 p.m., at the Royal Bank of Canada branch located in the 1800 block of Cooper Road in Kelowna.

The suspect calmly entered the financial institution, approached a wicket and allegedly produced a note to an employee, that demanded money. The suspect ran from the building towards Harvey Avenue with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“We are turning to the general public for their help identifying our robbery suspect,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna Detachment, in a press release.

“We urging anyone who may recognize this man, to come forward immediately to speak with our investigators.”

The Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) has assumed conduct of the investigation. Kelowna GIS is being supported by the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) section, who examined the scene yesterday for physical evidence.

The suspect, whose image was captured on the banks video surveillance (see attached photos), has been described to police as a non-white male possibly Fijian, standing approximately 5 ft 6 in tall, of a medium build, medium length messy black hair and a short beard. He was seen wearing a pair of black sweat pants, a black baseball hat with a white emblem, a light grey jacket and carrying a green re-usable bag.

If you recognize the suspect, or you have any information that may assist police, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

