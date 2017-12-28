Kelowna residents are asked to find off-street parking over the next 24 hours with a continued snow event. - Image: Warren Henderson

Kelowna bans parking on snow routes

Residents living in certain areas of Kelowna are being asked to avoid parking on streets

With significant snowfall underway and more snow in the forecast, a snow event has been declared and parking bans on snow routes are now in effect.

The snow event advisory affects residents living on designated snow routes in Wilden, the Ponds, Magic Estates and Dilworth Mountain. Residents parked on the street have 24 hours to find alternative off-street parking.

Residents not living on a snow route are still encouraged to move their vehicles off the road to help plows clear the snow from curb to curb safely and quickly.

The snow route parking bans will be in effect until the city declares they have been lifted. Residents can find out if the parking bans are in effect by:

• Having a notice sent directly to your email inbox by signing up for Road Report news through the city’s e-subscribe channel – visit kelowna.ca/getconnected to sign up.

• Visiting the City’s website at kelowna.ca/transportation under Snow Removal and Snow Busters.

• Following the City’s social media channels (Facebook and Twitter @cityofkelowna).

• Listening to local news on the radio or reading online news sites or local newspapers.

The City clears municipal streets including snow routes by their priority classification. Priority one includes high-traffic roads such as Gordon Drive. Priority two includes collector roads such as Richter Street, bus routes, school zones, town centers and emergency vehicle stations. Priority three includes local roads in neighbourhoods and priority four includes remaining lanes. Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) and Highway 33 are maintained by the Provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Vehicles that remain parked on snow routes during the temporary parking ban are subject to enforcement, up to and including a $50 fine or towing at the owner’s expense.

For more information about snow routes and snow removal including maps, please visit kelowna.ca/transportation.

Kelowna bans parking on snow routes

Residents living in certain areas of Kelowna are being asked to avoid parking on streets

