Kelowna-based Childhood Connections opens new centre supporting families

A new family centre has opened in Kelowna to help support children and families in Central Okanagan.

Not-for-profit society Childhood Connections is offering several programs through the new facility, including information to help families find affordable childcare, childcare provider education and resources, free play therapy for children in financial need, and the Nourish Families Initiative. It helps provide nourishing meals, child development resources, support for vulnerable families, and more. The centre also has a free toy lending library for children up to 12 years old.

“We’re so happy to be able to welcome children and families to our new space,” said Melissa Hunt, executive director of Childhood Connections. “Given the pandemic and supply chain challenges, it hasn’t always been an easy journey, but the doors are now open, and we’re thrilled. A lot of care and thought has gone into our new facility to ensure it is an awesome resource and support for our community, and we can’t wait to welcome you to our new home.”

The Centre is planning to open a drop-in childcare program later this spring. It will provide occasional, flexible childcare for children between the ages of 18-months to entry into Grade 1 (5 to 6 years old). The program is for families needing limited, part-time childcare. They can access that care for up to eight hours a day and 40 hours a month.

Childhood Connections was started in 1977 and supports children and the people who care for them. The new centre is located at the corner of Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road. More information can be found on the Childhood Connections website.

child advocacy centreFamiliesOkanagan