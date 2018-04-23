Kelowna-based pot chain acquired by international cannabis company

Compass Cannabis Clinic acquired in multi-million dollar deal by Isodiol International Inc.

Global pharmaceutical and wellness company, Isodiol International Inc., announced that they have reached an agreement to acquire 19.9 per cent of Kelowna-headquartered Compass Cannabis Clinic.

Isodiol will pay a total of $4 million, with $2 million paid in cash and another $2 million paid in stock for the 19.9 per cent of equity acquisition, subject to 36-month escrow.

“Compass has put together an excellent business plan to capitalize on the upcoming medical and retail opportunities in select provinces and to establish itself as one of Canada’s largest and most trusted cannabis clinic operations,” said CEO of Isodiol, Marcos Agramont, in a press release.

Compass Cannabis has 39 dispensary locations already secured or in development throughout Western Canada, with additional expansion expected in the near future.

“We are pleased to be forming a strategic relationship with Isodiol, the leading CBD provider in the marketplace, and to secure our patients with excellent access to a full line of the highest quality Cannabidiol products,” said Dave Martyn, president of Compass Cannabis Clinic. “In addition to our supply agreement, Isodiol’s equity participation will help strengthen our profile and support the continued expansion of our footprint and operation.”

Isodiol will also use the deal to push its family of THC-free Cannabidiol brands and products, pending regulation in Canada.

The pharmaceutical and wellness giant plans to continue its growth efforts by expanding internationally into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

Previous story
Trial for gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon takes a turn
Next story
Life on Munson Pond looking pretty bright

Just Posted

Rental housing proposed for Kelowna’s BC Tree Fruit site

Proposal will add 148 new rental units on old packinghouse site

Kelowna-based pot chain acquired by international cannabis company

Compass Cannabis Clinic acquired in multi-million dollar deal by Isodiol International Inc.

Life on Munson Pond looking pretty bright

Earth Day event in Kelowna showcases work that’s four years in the making

Business as usual at controversial Lake Country inn, despite failure to attain a licence

The inn’s business licence was not renewed last year

Reel Reviews: Parlour games or video games

We say, “Rampage is silly fun and Truth or Dare is just silly”

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Ballet Kelowna drives classic hit through Okanagan

A Streetcar Named Desire is at the Kelowna Community Theatre May 1-2, Vernon May 4

Low fog creates stunning views near Sicamous

Motorists on the highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous were treated to spectacular scenery.

Dix says B.C. remains focused on fighting youth overdoses in wake of teen’s death

Elliot Eurchuk’s parents say he died at his Oak Bay home after taking street drugs

Okanagan-Similkameen freshet looms large: district

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says property owners have window to prepare for flooding

Bussard to bring left-side power to Heat

Jade Bussard to join UBCO women’s volleyball squad for 2018-19 Canada West season

‘When everybody leaves: Counselling key to help Humboldt move on after bus crash

Dealing with life after a tragedy can be the worst part following a loss

KWIC swimmers compete in Montreal, Victoria

Kelowna-West Kelowna swimmers take to the pool at nationals and westerns.

Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Nashville police say they are looking for Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting

Most Read