Kelowna Big Bike set to ride

Proceeds from the bike go to the Heart and Stroke Foundation

The Heart and Stroke Foundation’s 25th annual Big Bike Ride is back Wednesday, May 2.

The four-day event supports heart disease and stroke research. From May 2 until May 5, participants will be riding the big bike around downtown Kelowna starting and ending at the Rotary Center of the Arts Common on Cawston Avenue, according to a City of Kelowna news release.

While participants follow the rules of the road and do not interfere with vehicle traffic, motorists are still advised to watch for increased cyclist traffic.

There will be limited parking on the south side Cawston Avenue in front of the Art Gallery to accommodate loading and unloading of participants for the duration of the event, said the release.

The Kelowna Capital News team will be jumping on the Big Red Bike Thursday evening, help us make our ride a success by donating here.

For more information about the event, visit heartandstroke.ca.

For the most up to date road work, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

