Kelowna boat launch partially re-opens

Just the north ramp of the Cook Road boat launch is now available for use says the city

Dredging work is being done at the Cook Road boat launch in Kelowna. The city says the north ramp at the launch is now open. Work continues at the south ramp. (Google Maps)

The City of Kelowna says its Cook Road boat launch has partially re-opened.

According to the city, the north ramp is now operational after a full closure for dredging of sediment build-up was carried out at the facility. Work to have the north ramp open was completed so boaters could use it as the spring weather improves.

The south ramp will remain closed as dredging work there continues. That work is expected last another three to four weeks.

With limited launch operations at Cook Road, the city is also urging boaters to use caution during the loading and unloading their boats at the launch, which is located in the Mission area of the city.

Users of the Cook Road boat launch should expect delays if weather conditions draw large numbers of boaters out onto the lake in the comingdays, said city officials.

In addition to the partial closure of the Cook Road boat launch in the the southern part of the city, the Sutherland Bay Park boat launch in the North End is also closed for construction, with an anticipated re-opening sometime this month.

There are two other city’s boat launches that are operating, one at Cedar Creek Park at the far south end of Kelowna and at Water Street downtown.

