Kelowna boil water notice downgraded

A notice has been downgraded for the South East Kelowna Irrigation District

The South East Kelowna Irrigation District has downgraded a boil water notice to a water quality advisory.

The notice is no longer required as the disinfection system has been repaired, the water system flushed and all microbial testing has come back negative, according to the district.

Testing shows that current water quality is fair due to turbidity readings of between one and five Nephelometric Turbidity Units. Health risks increase as turbidity levels rise, particularly for at-risk populations such as newborns, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems, said the district.

The following sensitive customers should be careful when ingesting the water:

• children and infants under two years old

• the elderly (65 and older)

• people with weakened immune systems (if unsure, consult with a physician)

Owners of public facilities are requested to post water quality advisories at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off). As opportunities arise, they must also advise their clientele verbally of an advisory.

As a precaution, all water intended for one of the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

• drinking

• washing fruits and vegetables

• making beverages or ice

• brushing teeth

Alternatively, sensitive customers could choose to use bottled or distilled water, or water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device, said the district.

For updates check www.sekid.ca.

