Kelowna Boston Pizza evacuated for smoke

The Boston Pizza in the Dilworth Shopping Center was evacuated at approximately 4:45 p.m.

The Boston Pizza on Harvey Ave. has been evacuated for smoke at 4:45 p.m. March 16.

The manager for the pizza shop, located in the Dilworth Shopping Center at 650-2339 Highway 97, said the lights went out in the part of the building, on the expeditor line, and then and then smoke began billowing out of the vents near their bathrooms.

He said that they could then smell electricity and called the fire department.

Five firetrucks arrived on scene and shut off the power to the building.

All staff and patrons have been evacuated and an investigation is ongoing, according to the store manager.

