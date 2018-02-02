Kelowna bouncer not guilty of assault

A Liquid Zoo bouncer was found not guilty this week of aggravated assault.

Jurors came back with the decision Thursday night after a week long trial looking into an incident alleged to have happened Nov. 22, 2015.

Jurors were told that Rhett Miller was hit by Jonathan Bruce and sustained a head trauma that has lingering effects to this day.

“What I remember was we were all talking, there was no hassle and no problems with anything — it was pretty mellow,” said a witness.

He said that he remembers Bruce leaving out the back door, but didn’t get the impression anything was wrong.

“There were no warning signs there would be trouble.”

Then Bruce went back in the bar and told the witness to go outside because Miller was “lying in the alley.”

“He said ‘(Miller) hassled my staff, made a move against home and I hit him with an open hand,” said the witness, adding later that Miller fell in a strange way.

Miller didn’t remember the circumstances that led to the confrontation.

Jurors don’t comment on reasons for decisions.