The McCurdy Bowling Centre and Freddy's Brewpub will be closed until further notice. (McCurdy Bowling Centre and Freddy's Brewpub)

Kelowna bowling centre closed due to COVID-19 exposure

The McCurdy Bowling Centre and Freddy’s Brewpub will be closed until further notice

Another local business will be closed for a short time due to a COVID-19 exposure.

The McCurdy Bowling Centre and Freddy’s Brewpub will be closed due to an exposure event at the pub.

The bowling centre and pub’s management team made the announcement on Monday afternoon, Feb. 8. In a social media post, the team said the entire facility will be closed until further notice to ensure customer and staff safety.

“Once Interior Health approves a re-opening date, we will be back in action,” they wrote.

“Thank you for your understanding and patronage.”

READ: Safety barriers en route to Okanagan highways

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pedestrian stuck by vehicle on Rutland Road
Next story
Weapons seized in Okanagan traffic stop

Just Posted

A rendering of one of the newly approved Central Green buildings. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s Central Green project final 2 buildings given thumbs-up

New buildings set to contain 214 units, bringing Central Green to a total of 748 homes across its six buildings

Photo MCG
3 more deaths in Interior Health region over weekend

Over the weekend, Interior Health reported a total of 161 COVID-19 cases

The McCurdy Bowling Centre and Freddy's Brewpub will be closed until further notice. (McCurdy Bowling Centre and Freddy's Brewpub)
Kelowna bowling centre closed due to COVID-19 exposure

The McCurdy Bowling Centre and Freddy’s Brewpub will be closed until further notice

Brita Colero was skiing at SilverStar Resort near Vernon Jan. 9 when an accident left her a paraplegic. The community has rallied behind the Lake Country woman, raising more than $211,000 toward expenses. (GoFundMe)
Community response to injured Lake Country woman overwhelming

More than $211K raised for Brita Colero, severely injured in skiing accident Jan. 9, and family

(Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Pedestrian stuck by vehicle on Rutland Road

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. Sunday

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
No link between missing B.C. women; RCMP dispel ‘rumours’ over white van abductions

Social media posts repeated unsubstantiated claim a white van was involved in series of abductions

Seaton Secondary's 27th Street Theatre Company presents Seeds of Hope: A Story of Ukrainian Internment in Canada, streaming Feb. 12-15 through ticketseller.ca. (27th Street Theatre photo)
Spotlight put on dark internment camp history at Vernon school

Drama class presents Seeds of Hope, tales from Vernon’s own Ukrainian and European camps

(File photo)
Man in hospital after Taser arrest in Kamloops, sparking police watchdog probe

After being handcuffed, the man went into medical distress and is in serious condition

New study out of Norway suggests COVID-19 personality types can be used to reduce transmission. (Black Press Media file photo)
New study suggests there are 16 COVID-19 personality types — which one are you?

Pandemic response must be tailored to people’s different beliefs

Construction of Brock Commons student residence at UBC using mass timber technology, 2016. One of the new micro-credential courses offered at BCIT is an introduction to mass timber. (FPInnovations photo)
‘Micro-credentials’ offer rapid post-secondary training in B.C.

Mass timber, ‘data literacy’ among 24 courses for in-demand skills

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Sofia, Bulgarian. South Africa on Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn’t effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, FILE)
Top doctor ‘dreading’ possibility that COVID variants will take off in B.C.

If more transmissible variants become widespread, restrictions will need to cut down contacts

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mia Holmes is 12, and left home early Feb. 8. Photo Facebook
Police searching for young runaways from Keremeos

Mia Holmes is 12, and believed to be travelling with a 17-year-old boy

Most Read