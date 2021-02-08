Kelowna bowling centre closed due to COVID-19 exposure

The McCurdy Bowling Centre and Freddy’s Brewpub will be closed until further notice

Another local business will be closed for a short time due to a COVID-19 exposure.

The McCurdy Bowling Centre and Freddy’s Brewpub will be closed due to an exposure event at the pub.

The bowling centre and pub’s management team made the announcement on Monday afternoon, Feb. 8. In a social media post, the team said the entire facility will be closed until further notice to ensure customer and staff safety.

“Once Interior Health approves a re-opening date, we will be back in action,” they wrote.

“Thank you for your understanding and patronage.”

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

