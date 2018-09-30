Kelowna branch of the Royal Canadian Legion makes two large donations

Branch 26 of the Royal Canadian Legion in Kelowna made two large donations last week.
A $100,000 donation to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation to be allocated to JoeAnna’s House with funds from the Legion Poppy Fund. The cheque was presented at the Sept. Legion general meeting, Chandel Schmidt accepted the cheque on behalf of the KGH Foundation.
During the same meeting, a cheque for $50,000 was presented to the B.C. Cancer Agency, Kelowna to be allocated to their purchase of a PET Scanner.
The funds also came from the Legion Poppy Fund and was accepted by Kate Dekruif on behalf of the B.C. Cancer Agency.
