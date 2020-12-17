Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. is located at 1033 Richter Street in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Kelowna brewery closes after positive COVID-19 test among staff

A member of Vice and Virtue’s kitchen staff tested positive for the virus

Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. has decided to close its doors after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual, a member of the kitchen team, is recovering well with mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home, said the brewery in a post to its Facebook page.

To our beloved Vice & Virtue community:

Today we have learned that one of our kitchen team has tested positive for…

Posted by Vice & Virtue Brewing Co on Thursday, December 17, 2020

“We have contacted Interior Health who have instructed those on our team that may have been in contact, to self-isolate and watch for symptoms. Given the nature of our small crew, we have made the decision to voluntarily close temporarily so our entire staff can be tested for their comfort and the comfort of our guests.”

Vice and Virtue stated it takes COVID precautions very seriously and practices strict sanitary measures.

“It is of course very difficult as a small business with a tight, close-knit crew to have been directly touched by this and we sincerely appreciate your understanding and support as we work through our reopening.”

Currently, the brewery has not announced a reopening date.

