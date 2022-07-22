Kelowna building permits for 2022 behind record-setting pace of 2021

A staff report to council shows 4,494 permits were issued for the first six months of 2022, compared to 5,121 for the same period in 2021. (File photo/Black Press Media)

Kelowna is lagging slightly in the building permit department for the first half of 2022 compared to 2021.

A staff report going to council Monday (Jul 25.) shows 4,494 permits were issued for the first six months of this year, compared to 5,121 for the same period last year. T

he total building permits value was $688-million for the first half of 2022, and $814-million for the first half of 2021. Last year, building permit values exceeded $1 billion for the first time. Permitting for all types of housing continued throughout the city, with a focus on the urban core.

READ MORE: $1B in building permits puts Kelowna on par with bigger cities

According to the report, development planning application volume remains extremely high despite initiatives to streamline processes. A transition back to normal, quick-paced approval timelines will be coming later in the year and into 2023.

Looking ahead, the report indicates higher interest rates, labour shortages, material cost increases, and availability will impact the city’s housing market and development approvals process in the months and years ahead, highlighting the importance of securing housing opportunities that are currently planned.

READ MORE: Kelowna councillor wants more creativity in new rental building designs

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaConstructionPlanning