A passenger reported a Kelowna Regional Transit bus driver to RCMP on Feb. 9. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna bus driver allegedly caught drinking and driving

A Kelowna bus driver who was allegedly drunk behind the wheel has had his licence temporarily suspended.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 9, a transit passenger called the Kelowna RCMP and reported the bus was being driven erratically and they had concerns about the driver.

Officers found the bus and performed a traffic stop.

During that interaction, the bus driver exhibited several signs of impairment and subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

“Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “This passenger is commended for noticing an issue and reporting it immediately.”

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

