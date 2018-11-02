Kelowna bus stops adopt electronic signage

New visuals part of pending NextRide bus location technology

Changes currently underway at bus stops around Kelowna are part of the transition to a new, more accurate, transit information tool.

Electronic display signs, which show expected bus arrival times, are being replaced with new displays at select major transit exchanges and at strategic stations along the Route 97 RapidBus line.

Displays at other locations are also being removed.

RELATED: Kelowna Transit to adopt NextRide technology

The change is in preparation for the launch of the new NextRide bus location technology being introduced to the Kelowna Transit System later this month.

NextRide provides transit information in real time. Utilizing Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) technology, transit users will be able to plan their trips more efficiently and see where their bus is at a given moment, all from their smart phone or desktop computer.

RELATED: Transit shows off NextRide technology

The new bus stop displays will also show more accurate arrival time information. For bus passengers, NextRide will announce the upcoming stops both visually and audibly.

NextRide is currently in service in the Regional District of Nanaimo, Comox Valley, Squamish, Whistler and Kamloops. Victoria will launch the system in late spring 2019.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian
Next story
Okanagan Regional Library opens branch at UBCO

Just Posted

Brutus Beefcake headlines Okanagan wrestling tour

The WWE legend reflects on the record B.C. tour of 32 events in 32 days

Kelowna youth bring creative ideas to life

Apply for a Youth Development and Engagement grant by Sunday, Jan.20.

Okanagan Regional Library opens branch at UBCO

Unique partnership brings ORL services to Kelowna campus

Kelowna bus stops adopt electronic signage

New visuals part of pending NextRide bus location technology

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers gets international acknowledgement

2018 Crime Stoppers International Award Winners

Rainy weekend ahead for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is forecasting wind and rain for the weekend

Top court rejects group’s attempt to stop B.C. referendum as campaign underway

B.C. Appeal Court Justice Gregory Fitch says there was no merit to the association’s argument that disputed the lower court’s ruling

Interior B.C. town floods

Nearby creek burst due to heavy rain

B.C. hunters slapped with hefty fine after illegal kill

Two Lower Mainland hunters were fined $1,000 last week near Princeton.

Video: These trick-or-treaters aren’t ‘moosing’ around

A pair of hungry moose were caught on camera snacking on some Halloween treats.

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

A fundraiser is scheduled to start Nov. 2 in Penticton in support of a Vancouver Island Paralympian.

Ottawa to purchase a 6th Arctic and offshore patrol vessel: Sajjan

The federal government had previously committed to five Arctic and offshore patrol vessels and had been considering a sixth

William Shatner’s on a musical mission, despite not being able to really sing

Shatner wasn’t the only ‘Star Trek’ actor to release what would later be considered a camp classic

Most Read