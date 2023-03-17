The Queen of Floors on Enterprise Way in Kelowna was broken into early Friday morning. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Kelowna business broken into on Enterprise Way

It’s the second time in a month a business has been broken into in the 2400-block of Enterprise Way

Another break-and-enter has taken place at 2400 block of Enterprise Way.

The Queen of Floors and More was broken into early Friday morning (March 17). The left door window was smashed and some items from the store were stolen.

A member of the Kelowna RCMP was on scene at 7 a.m. to investigate.

This is the second break-and-enter the businesses in the area have experienced in just over a month. On Feb. 15, Sun City Liquidation and Auctions, two doors down from the Queen of Floors, was broken until for the third time in less than a calendar year.

