Kelowna businesses reflect on the closure of Bernard Avenue

The plan was to help the downtown core fight COVID-19. Mostly, it seems to have worked

The vehicle free avenue on Bernard and the thriving patio scene in downtown Kelowna has been a qualified win for some businesses that line the main street of the city.

The City of Kelowna decided to close Bernard Avenue from the Sails sculpture to St. Paul Street starting June 29.

Following the Labour Day long weekend, the downtown strip will return to its former look; however, the new initiative has left some businesses wanting to see the pedestrian and patio friendly avenue return next summer.

Brightly coloured patio umbrellas light up the lunch scene on Bernard Ave at Pondosy St, Tuesday, Sept. 1. (Laurie Tritschler - Black Press Media)

Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) director Mark Burley said the idea for redesigning Bernard was simple, attract locals to a tourist district reeling from the pandemic shutdown and encourage restaurants and bars to open walkable outdoor patios.

READ MORE: Kelowna closes Bernard Avenue to vehicles starting June 29

READ MORE: Bernard Avenue patio expansion ‘unrealistic’ for non-restaurant owners: retailer

According to a pedestrian counter at the intersection of Bernard Ave and Mill Street, the area saw a surge in foot traffic, registering an 80 per cent bump over last summer’s numbers as of Aug. 20 this year.

The result has been “a good uptick for the business community,” city property manager JoAnne Adamson told Capital News.

Restaurants thriving

“If anything, it put us more out there,” said Dev Strilchuk, a sever at Momo Sushi on Bernard. “People are more likely to eat outside.”

Head server at Bernard Ave’s Momo Sushi, Dev Strilchuk, said customers love eating on the restaurant’s outdoor patio. (Laurie Tritschler - Black Press Media)

None of the customers she’s served this summer complained about the street closure, except to point out the dearth of available parking spots off the avenue, she said.

“The closing of Bernard was the best thing the city could’ve done,” said Memphis Blues’ owner André Thomas. “2020 is the second-best summer we’ve had in 13 years.”

It might have been the rib joint’s number-one, he explained, had it not been for a cluster outbreak of COVID-19 following the Canada Day long weekend.

Memphis Blues’ owner, André Thomas, said closing Bernard Ave was “the best thing the city could’ve done” after the pandemic shutdown. (Laurie Tritschler - Black Press Media)

Adding patio space meant hiring more front of house staff, but Thomas said he’s been an enthusiastic supporter since he was assured by the Downtown Association that Bernard wouldn’t be lined with competing food trucks.

“There’s so much more that they could do,” he continued, suggesting that more live performers could entertain locals if the program was brought back in 2021.

However, Thomas contrasted the boom for restaurateurs on the avenue’s 200 and 300 blocks with the burden on retail shops up the road. “It’s hurting them really bad,” he said.

Retailers not as thrilled

Mosaic Books didn’t follow suit with an outdoor patio outside their storefront at 411 Bernard.

“It doesn’t make sense for us,” said store manager, Alicia Neill, who stressed she wants the project to come back online next summer “in some form.”

Mosaic Books manager, Alicia Neill, said the Bernard Ave closure “doesn’t make sense” for the bookstore, but she wants to see the program come back next summer, with some changes. (Laurie Tritschler - Black Press Media)

At times the closure bottle-necked crowds of people who tried to come into the store in large groups, she said. And, it was hard to hear her customers over last Saturday’s (Aug. 30) live music show outside the store, which she said lasted four hours.

Still, Neill said it wasn’t reasonable to judge the project’s ‘success’ or ‘failure’ in terms of black and white.

“I’m not going to be a curmudgeon about it,” she said. “My customers love it.”

Bernard was largely empty of foot traffic past the avenue’s 300 block on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 1 (Laurie Tritschler - Black Press Media)

Bernard closure 2021?

A July survey of all downtown businesses revealed roughly a 50/50 split between those for and against this year’s closure, said Mark Burley with the DKA.

He and the City of Kelowna’s JoAnne Adamson said their offices are working on a report to city council on the Bernard closure project for the fall.

Council will then decide whether or not to close Bernard Avenue to vehicle traffic again next summer.

Bernard Avenue will re-open to vehicle traffic Tuesday, Sept. 7, following the Labour Day weekend.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Needle clean-up crew returns to North Okanagan
Next story
Summer temperatures in Okanagan to continue through September

Just Posted

Police activity blocks off portion of Pooley Road in East Kelowna

A shooting incident happened in the area on Sunday, Aug. 30

Summer temperatures in Okanagan to continue through September

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures in the high 20s through mid-September

Passengers rescued from Okanagan Lake after boat takes on water

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called out twice on Tuesday evening

Film crews set up at Peachland’s Heritage Park

“Romance at Crystal Cove” will be filming in Peachland from now until Friday night

Kelowna businesses reflect on the closure of Bernard Avenue

The plan was to help the downtown core fight COVID-19. Mostly, it seems to have worked

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for ‘racist’ vandals

“They want people to get upset, and angry, and saddened… That’s the reaction racists want, isn’t it?”

Trudeau makes rounds in B.C.; says safe drug supply key to fighting overdoses

Top doctors have called for increased access to a safe supply of illicit drugs to prevent deaths

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

Light cleaning impacts North Okanagan intersections

Work starting Sept. 8 and will take about four weeks

Needle clean-up crew returns to North Okanagan

The Folks on Spokes program has removed 52 needles and 72 bags of garbage in the past five weeks

Inside the ICU: Lower Mainland woman, 72, battles COVID-19

Cathy Gibbs didn’t think she was seriously ill. Her daughter thought differently.

Health Canada reverses course, will review applications for COVID-19 home tests

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing COVID-19 involves taking a nasal swab

Most Read