Two Kelowna bylaw officers preparing to take on a training course on a side-by-side. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna Bylaw Services ready to rip around Rail Trail on new UTV

The vehicle will improve access to hard-to-reach areas for Kelowna’s bylaw officers

Don’t be too concerned if you see a side-by-side ripping down the Okanagan Rail Trail; it could just be the newest vehicle in the City of Kelowna Bylaw Service’s fleet.

The newly acquired Polaris UTV is meant to increase access for bylaw officers in hard-to-reach areas and provides a new method of transport around the city.

“We get called to encampments and it helps us to get down in there to see what’s actually there,” said bylaw services manager David Gazley.

“But it’s mainly for visibility. We can get around the city quite quickly on our Rail Trail system. That’s one of the main reasons for getting (the UTV); to get a sense of safety back for the community and some higher visibility.”

This is the first vehicle of its kind for Kelowna Bylaw and it will be used until the weather no longer allows it.

Gazley said while he’s sure officers will be having fun on the new vehicle, the main goal is to “get that safety back for the community and let them know that we’re out there.”

Seven bylaw officers were trained and certified to use the vehicle on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

