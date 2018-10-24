Facebook/Eric Juzwishyn

Kelowna cabin set ablaze after fire started on illegal garbage pile

After dumping garbage on a private property, a fire sparked at the site destroyed a cabin

The Lake Country fire department was at the scene of a fire in North Glenmore after a man illegally dumped garbage on a private property and then a blaze was started at the site.

“It started out as garbage someone had lit on the property so somebody had dumped garbage, they had lit it on fire and it caught a cabin on fire,” said Lake Country fire chief Steve Windsor.

The property is located at the end of Slater Road.

“On Oct. 20, just before 10 a.m., RCMP received a report of a disturbance that had taken place in the 3300 block of Slater Road in Kelowna. Police were told that a homeowner had confronted an unknown male who allegedly dumped trash and yard waste on the man’s private property without permission,” said Kelowna Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The unknown adult male who was associated with a Ford F-350 flat deck truck, observed towing a dump trailer, fled the area. On Oct. 22, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Kelowna RCMP (officers) were dispatched to the same Slater Road property after the property owner discovered that the garbage left behind two days prior had been set ablaze. The fire, which is considered suspicious, reportedly impacted a shed on the man’s property as well. The investigation remains ongoing at this time and police encourage the unknown male to come forward and speak with investigators.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file #2018-65861. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Messages have been left with the owner of the property for comment.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Facebook/Eric Juzwishyn

Previous story
Canadian satellites vulnerable to cyberattack, internal Defence note warns
Next story
Body of missing B.C. man Ben Kilmer has been found

Just Posted

Kelowna postal workers are on strike

CUPW workers are on strike this morning in the Central Okanagan

Go batty for Bat Week in the Okanagan

Bat Week is all about raising awareness for the bats

Kelowna cabin set ablaze after fire started on illegal garbage pile

After dumping garbage on a private property, a fire sparked at the site destroyed a cabin

Kelowna Rockets do well with new head coach

It was the debut for Adam Foote, a former NHL defenceman

Rain expected for the week in Kelowna

Are droplets falling on your windshield?

‘She’s charging. Oh God’: Mama grizzly runs at B.C. man armed with shotgun

People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard

Body of missing B.C. man Ben Kilmer has been found

Family confirms body of husband and father found last week; Kilmer had been missing since May 16

Update: Explosive devices sent to Obama, Clintons; CNN evacuated

Investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the home of George Soros

Canadian satellites vulnerable to cyberattack, internal Defence note warns

Satellites vital to Canadian military operations are vulnerable to cyberattack or even a direct missile strike.

Meghan rushed through Fiji market filled with royal-watchers

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day nine of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Willa weakens to tropical depression, still brings rain

Emergency officials said they evacuated more than 4,250 people in coastal towns and set up 58 shelters ahead of the dangerous Category 3 storm.

Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone

The Canadian Coast Guard says it is planning to use three “interim” icebreakers for the next 15 to 20 years as it contends with an aging fleet of vessels.

Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate

The bank left the rate unchanged at its last policy meeting in September

‘Your vote matters,’ BC NDP and Greens host proportional representation rally

British Columbians have until Nov. 30 to vote in favour of transitioning to PR, ending traditional first-past-the-post system

Most Read