Kelowna cabin set ablaze after fire started on illegal garbage pile

The Lake Country fire department was at the scene of a fire in North Glenmore after a man illegally dumped garbage on a private property and then a blaze was started at the site.

“It started out as garbage someone had lit on the property so somebody had dumped garbage, they had lit it on fire and it caught a cabin on fire,” said Lake Country fire chief Steve Windsor.

The property is located at the end of Slater Road.

“On Oct. 20, just before 10 a.m., RCMP received a report of a disturbance that had taken place in the 3300 block of Slater Road in Kelowna. Police were told that a homeowner had confronted an unknown male who allegedly dumped trash and yard waste on the man’s private property without permission,” said Kelowna Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The unknown adult male who was associated with a Ford F-350 flat deck truck, observed towing a dump trailer, fled the area. On Oct. 22, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Kelowna RCMP (officers) were dispatched to the same Slater Road property after the property owner discovered that the garbage left behind two days prior had been set ablaze. The fire, which is considered suspicious, reportedly impacted a shed on the man’s property as well. The investigation remains ongoing at this time and police encourage the unknown male to come forward and speak with investigators.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file #2018-65861. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Messages have been left with the owner of the property for comment.

