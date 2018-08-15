Kelowna cadet learns crucial survival skills at summer camp

Joshua Cushway is attending the Basic Survival Course at Albert Head near Victoria

Cadets from the Basic Survival Course including Joshua Cushway participate in training on August 9, 2018. - Credit: Capt Morgan Arnott, Albert Head CTC

One of the most critical skills a pilot can learn is survival. A shelter made from tree branches and rain water collections are some of the fundamental concepts to understand in a survival situation.

Cadet Joshua Cushway from 243 Ogopogo Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Kelowna is spending his summer learning and performing these skills this summer as he attends the Basic Survival Course at Albert Head Cadet Training Centre, located near Victoria, according to a cadet news release.

This three-week Basic Survival Course provides cadets with an opportunity to develop aircrew survival skills. The cadets participate in activities like field training, fire building, navigation, and ground search and rescue, the release said.

“I’ve really enjoyed being able to learn new skills and the training is really hands-on,” he said. “We have fantastic instructors who are eager to share their knowledge with us.”

There are approximately 52 cadets completing the Basic Survival Course at Albert Head alongside Cushway this summer.

Albert Head Cadet Training Centre (CTC) strives to offer programs to youth aged 12 to 18 that are challenging and will help them acquire new learning experiences. Albert Head strives to foster and encourage team spirit, mutual assistance, comradeship and physical fitness in a safe and fulfilling climate. Each summer, approximately 900 course cadets and 70 staff cadets attend Albert Head CTC where a broad array of training is offered specializing in basic aviation technology and aerospace, music, survival, as well as fitness and sports instructor courses, the release said.

