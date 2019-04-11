Facebook/Whisk Cake Company

Kelowna cake company whips up deliciously designed book cake

A history book cake for an 85th birthday was created by Whisk Cake Company.

A Rutland cake company has outdone itself.

“Starting with a half black/half white covered cake, we sculpted the book outlines into the white half. Then, using The Sugar Art dry food colour, our minions went ahead breathing life into these ‘old’ books. We then added a pair of sugar reading glasses, a sugar tobacco pipe, and some hand painted (Second World War)-era book titles, and there you have it,” the company wrote in its Facebook page.

The cake is decorated with titles including The Spy and the Traitor and Band of Brothers.

The company also recently created a Minions birthday cake, decorated with the well-known one-eyed figure with the tattoo “gru life.”


