Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (Contributed)

Kelowna Canada Day killing trial continues with video evidence

Nathan Truant, 28, and Noah Vaten, 22, are each charged with manslaughter

The trial for two men accused of manslaughter in relation to a fatal stabbing on Canada Day 2018 in Kelowna continues with the showing of video evidence on Tuesday (Feb. 23).

Nathan Truant, 28, and Noah Vaten, 22, are each charged with manslaughter for their alleged involvement in the attack that killed Esa Carriere on July 1, 2018, in downtown Kelowna during the Canada Day fireworks display.

Through Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning proceedings, the prosecution played CCTV footage captured that night around city hall, the Queensway transit exchange and Kasugai Gardens. A Kelowna RCMP officer with the forensic identification team took the stand to help analyze the footage. The Crown suggests that footage shows Vaten and Truant among a group of people who beat and eventually killed Carriere.

Of particular note to the Crown is an incident that occurred shortly after the alleged attack on Carriere. Footage shows men the officer identified as Vaten and Truant walking with another person down an alleyway between the Kasugai Gardens, when Vaten bends down and wipes an item on the sidewalk. Nadon claims forensic analysis of the area later found Carriere’s DNA on that curb.

Vaten and Truant sat in separate prisoners’ boxes in the courtroom throughout the proceedings. On Monday, Vaten was called to the courtroom several times as his lawyer couldn’t find him. He was seated in the gallery and eventually made his way to the courtroom floor, with the guidance of a sheriff. On Tuesday, Vaten arrived with a McDonald’s coffee cup, despite food and beverage not being allowed in the courtroom. He managed to take the coffee into the prisoners’ box without sheriffs noticing. It did not appear as though he drank his coffee during the proceedings.

The Crown’s case against Vaten and Truant is expected to continue through March 10. The defence will then be allowed to present its evidence.

BC Supreme Court

