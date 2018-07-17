(Black Press files)

Kelowna cannabis company licensed to perform tests on the plant

GTEC Holding’s Zen Labs got its Health Canada licence in July

A Kelowna cannabis company has received a dealer’s licence from Health Canada.

GTEC Holdings Ltd. announced that its subsidiary Zenalytic Laboratories (Zen Labs) received the license from July 13, according to a GTEC news release.

On June 26, Health Canada’s regional regulatory compliance and enforcement team was on-site for a scheduled licensing inspection at Zen Labs. The Zen Labs Dealer’s License was issued 17 days later pursuant to the provisions of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act – Narcotic Control Regulations, the release said.

Zen Labs is now authorized to perform analytical testing on cannabis and specific cannabinoids. In addition, Zen Labs intends to apply for amendments to the license to further conduct other activities relating to cannabis, the release said.

“Obtaining a Dealers License is a major step forward for the GTEC group of companies”, said Norton Singhavon, Chairman and CEO of GTEC Holdings. “The Dealers License will play a key role in allowing GTEC to achieve greater control of its cannabis production supply chain. We are extremely pleased that the turnaround time with Health Canada was only 17 days from the initial inspection.”

Last month, two Kelowna food workers made the switch to the company.


