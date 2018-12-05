Vitalis Extraction Technology staff. Photo: Contributed

Kelowna cannabis extraction company wins national award

For the second time, Vitalis Extraction Technology has won Top Extraction Equipment in Canada

A Kelowna cannabis extraction company has been earned the title of Top Extraction Equipment in Canada for the second year in a row.

Vitalis Extraction Technology was named Top Extraction Equipment in Canada by Lift & Co Corp at the Canadian Cannabis Awards in November.

This is the second consecutive year Vitalis has taken home this prestigious award, further solidifying its leadership position in the cannabis industry, according to the company’s news release.

“As a technology company with great respect for those in the extraction equipment space, it is quite an honour to win this award. It has been a year of growth and change for us and we could not be more pleased to accept this as recognition of our entire team’s dedication to innovation and excellence,” said Pete Patterson, COO and co-founder.

A committee of talented and experienced cannabis industry professionals from a variety of sectors chose the winner of the Top Extraction Equipment Company award. The Canadian Cannabis Awards set the standard for excellence in the cannabis industry, and 2018 marked the program’s first year in a federally regulated recreational cannabis market, the release said. Winners of the 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards are credited with shaping the cannabis industry in Canada through their value and quality, while emboldening trust in a burgeoning world-class industry.

READ MORE: B.C. business makes a mint on cannabis extraction equipment

The award win comes on the heels of Vitalis receiving American Society of Mechanical Engineers certification of its fabrication facility in October. Vitalis Extraction Technology is one of Canada’s first and only ASME BPV certified extraction original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the cannabis space.


