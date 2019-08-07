Kelowna Toyota donated $4,000 to the YMCA Okanagan Swims Program, providing swim lessons to 1,400 children for free. Jamie Kaban (left), GM Kelowna Toyota; Dr. Mark Fromberg, Across the Lake Swim Society; Rhonda Zakala, YMCA of Okanagan. (Submitted)

Kelowna car dealership makes ‘big splash’ with donation

Kelowna Toyota donates $4,000 to YMCA, funding free youth lessons

A Kelowna-based car dealership donated $4,000 to the YMCA Okanagan Swims Program, which will fund free swimming lessons for 1,400 youth.

“Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death for children under the age of 15,” Across the Lake Swim Society’s Mark Fromberg said.

“With the abundance of lake, rivers and private pools in the Okanagan, it is our commitment to help prevent water-related injuries and fatalities. With this donation from Kelowna Toyota, we are able to fund this program that ensures over 1,400 children a year will learn vital lifesaving water safety skills.”

Kelowna Toyota general manager Jamie Kaban said Toyota is happy to make a “big splash” with the donation.

“As a family memory all of us have at Kelowna Toyota is the experience of swimming lessons—whether it was as kids making that first lap across the pool or today, as parents, supporting from the sidelines,” Kaban said.

“Swimming lessons have brought our families and communities together.”

The Swims program was started in 2012 to ensure elementary-aged children from School District #23 were able to master the basic swim skills necessary to be around water.

