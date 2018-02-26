Kelowna casino re-brands; chooses grand opening charity

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment is set to launch their new brand, Playtime Casino, with a grand opening in Kelowna this Thursday.

Playtime Casino Kelowna is a $3.6 Million renovation of the former Lake City Casino Kelowna, which included transforming the gaming floor and adding Gateway’s signature MATCH Eatery & Public House and The Buffet to create a local entertainment destination.

Kicking off during the grand opening festivities and continuing until March 31, GatewayGIVES – Gateway’s community and charitable giving program – will fundraise for the Karis Support Society, the official charity for the grand opening. During the month of March, every time customers purchase an order of wings or the signature cocktail a donation will be made to Karis while Playtime Casino Kelowna will be matching all donations up to $5,000.

Karis Support Society is a non-profit organization that provides recovery-focused counselling, programming and support to women, and women with babies or children, within a supportive home environment. Their participants are women whose experience of trauma, abuse or crisis have led to substance abuse or mental health challenges which have negatively impacted their lives, and they are now actively working on personal recovery.

Karis Support Society is situated in the Okanagan Valley and its mandate is to empower and equip individuals with skills so that they can successfully transition back into society.

“I am thrilled our employees have selected Karis as the charity partner for our grand opening,” said Clarissa Pruden, general manager, Playtime Casino Kelowna. “They are an organization that supports the most vulnerable in our community and guides them towards a better life. I know they will be able to do great things with this donation.”

When told of their selection the Karis co-executive team was thrilled.

“Karis Support Society is honored to be chosen as the beneficiary of this generous donation. In a city where there are so many well deserving causes, worthy of support, we are truly grateful that Playtime Casino chose to support women in recovery,” the group stated in a press release.

