Kelowna celebrates International Women’s Day

A look at women who have been recognized in the community, as well as events to celebrate empowerment, gender equality

Today marks International Women’s Day, a worldwide celebration that aims to help nations eliminate discrimination against women. It is a focal point for women’s rights and a day that is important for equality.

Here’s a look at some strong women that have been recognized by the community of Kelowna.

View this post on Instagram

💃 Today we celebrate International Women's Day. 💃 📣 Check out how many of the businesses who are part of The Local Gift Card are owned & operated by women! 📣 @mala.zenwand @vixen.boudoir.okanagan @urbanharvestokanagan @tigerlily.kelowna @thecolorloungehair @studio_k_esthetics @thesaltycaramelkitchen @pinkbirdwritingandediting @oranjkelowna @owellnesscentre @odettesskinlaserwellnessclinic @nancybloklandpottery @mexican_treasures @keylight.photography.okanagan @karmyc_bazaar @houseofrosewine Hair Studio 103 @goodseedwellnessco @globallyfair @girliegirlzboutique @farmboundzerowaste @elevationoutdoors @keltaquero @dotheokanagan @chaibaba_kelowna @thebxpress @artistaantiques @artsyphartsykelowna @bababean_linens @barenature.ca @bentwirejewelry @burkehairlounge

A post shared by The Local Gift Card (@thelocalgiftcard) on

Here’s some events that are happening in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Okanagan Heritage Museum hosts tour – for adults (Mar. 11 and 12) – Kelowna

Following a family-friendly tour, the Okanagan Heritage Museum will host a tour for adults 19 and above. The tour will feature inspiring Okanagan women and their stories, paired with wine and cheese. Space is limited for adult tours, so get your tickets right away. Click the link for more information on both tours.

Peachland honours women’s contributions to the land, water, and their communities (Mar. 8) – Peachland

The Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance and the Westbank First Nation will be co-hosting a celebration with English tea and various Indigenous foods. There will also be Indigenous educators and performers, and the day will include a performance of the 1952 opera “The Lake.” The day will end with a Syilx water ceremony.

Okanagan chefs come together for International Women’s Day fundraiser dinner (Mar. 8) – Okanagan Falls

Okanagan’s top chefs will be donating their time and skills for a special fundraiser dinner on Sunday (Mar. 8).

The charity dinner will be hosted by The Paisley Notebook for the fourth year, with proceeds going to various charities in the Okanagan, including the CMHA’s Foundry in Kelowna.

This year’s proceeds will go to the Foundry in Kelowna and Penticton, the South Okanagan Women in Need Society and Slow Food Canada.

