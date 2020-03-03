Newly-elected directors joining the Kelowna Chamber board for the 2020-2021 term are (from top left): Ellen Boelcke, Dan Price, Mike Daigle, Anika Betts, Aaron Dow and Maryse Harvey. (Contributed)

Kelowna Chamber announces 2020 board of directors

Six open positions on the Kelowna Chamber board have been filled

Six open positions on the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce’s board have been filled following an online vote by chamber members.

The six new faces include Annika Betts of Sandhill Winery, Ellen Boelcke of KCR Community Resources, Mike Daigle of MNP LLP, Aaron Dow of Farris LLP and Maryse Harvey of MH2 Consulting.

The new directors will be joined by ten others who are serving the second year of their two year term including president-elect Jeffery Robinson.

Robinson, a partner with Rush Ihas Hardwick LLP is looking forward to the challenge of taking on the presidency.

“As a resident of the valley and Kelowna, I care about how our society functions, the business life of the city and the region, and how we can responsibly manage the growth alongside our remarkable natural resources,” he said. “From invasive mussels to street safety, transportation and taxation – I am proud to advocate on behalf of our members.”

Outgoing president Nikki Csek described her tenure as a learning experience that saw her contribute a lot to the chamber but returned much more.

“I honestly had no idea going in how consumed my days were going to be, as I took on the leadership role at the chamber,” she said. “Early morning meetings, events, evening get-togethers; intersected with running a full-time and expanding business – my amazing directors helped make it happen. My personal chamber pace is going to slow a bit – and I will be thanking chamber staff, and my own staff many times over for helping me get so much done this past year. I will miss it.”

Csek will remain on the board as a director.

The new board will be sworn in on April 2.

READ MORE: B.C. budget fails to 'excite' Kelowna business community

