Kelowna Chamber of Commerce calling on feds to support digital media arts

Chamber wins support for its call from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has thrown its support behind two calls on the federal government by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce—to support digital media arts and to tear down internal trade barriers in Canada.

The Kelowna chamber tabled the two policy resolutions at the Canadian chamber’s annual general meeting in Thunder Bay earlier this week and both received support from the national body.

The policy addressing barriers to interprovincial trade calls on the federal government to encourage the provinces to re-commit to tearing down internal trade barriers that make it difficult for sectors such as wine and spirits to grow by enabling increased access to domestic markets.

The other policy calls for federal support to ensure Ottawa adjusts tax credits for the digital media industry so that it can remain competitive on a global scale.

“This is a growing sector in Kelowna and is a multi-billion-dollar industry in B.C. Tax credits are extremely important in ensuring the sector stays competitive,” said the chamber in a news release.

Carmen Sparg, president of the Kelowna chamber was at the annual conference and called the policy sessions “enlightening.”

“Many of the policies tabled addressed cutting edge technologies and current changes to legislation and regulations of new industries, such as cannabis and pharmaceuticals.” she said.

At the BC chamber’s annual provincial policy session in the spring, the Kelowna chamber tabled six resolutions that were adopted by the provincial body.

The Canadian chamber AGM in Thunder Bay Sept. 22 to 24 brought together more than 320 chamber of commerce executives and community business leaders who discussed the economic and political issues affecting the prosperity of Canadian business, enabling its member chambers to become more relevant and successful advocates for their communities.

Adopted resolutions will now be presented to the federal government by the Canadian Chamber, shaping public policy objectives for the coming year.

