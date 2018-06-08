Kelowna Chamber of Commerce to host B.C.’s ‘top cop’

From the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Han Nation in the Yukon Territory, where RCMP deputy commissioner Brenda Butterworth-Carr was raised, to the streets of B.C. where she began her career as an RCMP Native Special Constable in 1987, B.C.’s top cop has had a police career that spans 30 years and four provinces and territories.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce will hosting Butterworth-Carr at its final luncheon of the season Friday June 15 at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna.

Butterworth-Carr will share the facts on how the RCMP is approaching crime trends and public safety in her speech to chamber members in Kelowna.

In showcasing the B.C. RCMP policing plan, she will explain in detail what the force is doing in the province, and the issues which impact cities like Kelowna and neighbouring communities. She will also outline her vision, the commitments the RCMP is making and how communities and business can play a role.

Butterworth-Carr is the the first female deputy commissioner in E District, which cover B.C. and says she plans to provide insight into what she calls “your BC RCMP,” where it has come from and where we are going.

“Finally, I want to remove the cloud of perceptions verses realities about how the RCMP is approaching crime trends and public safety,” she said.

The chamber event will begin at begins at 11:30 a.m. with registration, and luncheon will start at noon. There will be a a public question and answer session following her address.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.