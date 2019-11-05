Kelowna Chamber seeks community input to develop government policy

The forum will be held Nov. 15 at the Coast Capri Hotel from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The forum will be held at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on Nov. 15. (Contributed)

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is giving the community a chance to make an impact on government policy by attending a forum at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on Nov. 15.

The chamber is looking for help to brainstorm topics that may turn into the policies they bring forward to the provincial and federal governments in 2020.

“We are one of the most active in Chambers in BC and Canada and have had significant success getting our policies adopted at the BC and Canadian Chamber AGMs this year,” said Kelowna Chamber of Commerce in a press release.

Those who wish to attend the forum are asked to contact Caroline Miller, analyst policy and media relations with the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce at cmiller@kelownachamber.org or by phone at (250)-469-7358. Attendance is on a limited, first-come-first-serve opportunity with only 20 spots currently available.

The forum will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Possible topics at the forum include affordable housing, agriculture, aviation, tourism, taxation, and regulatory issues among others.

