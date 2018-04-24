Kelowna Chamber taps into world market

The chamber has partnered with the World Trade Centre to help local businesses expand

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the World Trade Centre to help local businesses tap into new export markets. Full bursaries are offered to qualifying business people.

The Trade Accelerator Program (TAP) first launched in the Toronto region in 2015. Over the past two years, the program has helped more than 150 Canadian companies trade globally. Thanks to the support of the Province of British Columbia, the program is now available in British Columbia, offered through the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and the B.C. Chamber of Commerce, according to a Kelowna Chamber news release.

“One in five British Columbian jobs is tied to exporting, and there exists a direct linkage between exporting, job creation, and increased productivity,” said Iain Black, President and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. “By investing in these programs, businesses in our region and across the province will benefit.”

By engaging public and private-sector trade experts, TAP helps participating businesses navigate the complexities of the global trade ecosystem and leverage Canada’s deep trade and investment resources. Through a combination of workshops, clinics, and one-on-one coaching, TAP participants will complete a new Market Entry Plan and begin implementing the plan while in the program, said the release.

TAP is accepting applications from B.C. businesses for its Kelowna workshops, scheduled for Thursday, May 24at the Coast Capri in Kelowna. For full details, visit tapbc.ca or contact the Kelowna Chamber.

