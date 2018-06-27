Kelowna chamber to remain in building

Tourism Kelowna has now moved out and into its new downtown lakefront visitor centre

The building on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna that the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce used to share with Tourism Kelonwa. —Image: Google Maps

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce says the lights are still on and it is still occupying the building at 544 Harvey Avenue, despite it former tenant, Tourism Kelowna, moving out.

The building, at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Ellis Street has been home to the chamber for the last 34 years.

Up until this week, it shared the building with Tourism Kelowna, which operated its tourist centre out of the building.

With a new tourist centre now ready for occupancy on the downtown lakeshore, Tourism Kelowna is moving in this week and the new centre will open on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the chamber says it’s not going anywhere.

“We’re here, we aren’t moving, and we welcome all our chamber-related visitors just as we’ve always done,” said executive director Dan Rogers.

“We even have space for lease—about 1,140-square-feet, ideal for a not-for-profit organization or other business—or service-oriented group. Give us a call!”

The chamber will celebrate its 112th anniversary this year and provides its 1,200 members with leadership, advocacy and services to help grow or increase their business. Member businesses represent about 25,000 employees and staff, located throughout Kelowna, the Okanagan Valley and beyond.

The chamber has a staff of 10 remaining at the building on Harvey and it says, in addition to finding a new tenant, plans are also in place to put up new new signs announcing its presence in what it decribed as a more prominent way.

