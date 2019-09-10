Under the African Sky will take place on Sept. 20 from 7 to 10:30 p.m. (Contributed)

Kelowna charity hosts fundraiser for projects in Kenya

Under the African Sky will feature live guests who are running the projects on a daily basis.

Building Beyond Borders Kenya, a local charity devoted to changing the lives of those in need in Kenya, is set to host its third annual fundraising event to support its projects in Kitale.

The event, dubbed Under the African Sky, will be held at the Kelowna Innovation Center from on Sept. 20 from 7 to 10:30 p.m.

The event will feature some live guests, who are running the projects on the ground in Kitale on a daily basis.

“Building Beyond Borders Kenya is supporting orphaned children by providing food, education, and loving foster homes,” said the organization in a release.

“It is providing a free health clinic with both conventional and natural therapies, as well as medical outreaches to remote villages. It also supports water projects to fix wells around Kitale to provide clean drinking water to communities and livestock.”

The limited-ticket event will include drink tickets, tapas, live entertainment, live music, guest speakers, silent auction and door prizes.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

READ MORE: Extension granted for Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Candidates showcase character at first federal election forum in Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Professional tracker, bloodhounds brought in to search for lost dog in Princeton
Next story
Two arrested after illegally hiking over U.S. border near Osoyoos

Just Posted

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of B.C. opens office in Kelowna

The non-profit health and safety organization is now better equipped to service the Okanagan, it says

Proposed West Kelowna pot shop too close to elementary school: committee

How close is too close for a cannabis shop to be set… Continue reading

Man fundraising to bring Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian to Kelowna

A family of three impacted by the destructive hurricane getting the help from Kelowna man

Former NHL star Jordin Tootoo to speak in Kelowna for suicide prevention week

NHL alumni Jordin Tootoo visits Kelowna Wednesday to help spread mental health awareness

Housing experts meet for conference in Kelowna

The conference saw more than 150 housing officials from across B.C. on Monday

New chairlift and beginner zone announced at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The Stellar Chair will be open this season

Professional tracker, bloodhounds brought in to search for lost dog in Princeton

Mordy, a Labradoodle from Abbotsford, who has been missing in the area since Aug. 26.

PHOTO: RCMP officer kicks about with Okanagan students

New liaison officer plays quick game of soccer at Hillview Elementary

Publication ban mutes media covering Sagmoen trial

Curtis Sagmoen returns to Vernon court for Day 2 in trial related to 2017 threatening of sex worker

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Residents in this B.C. town defend cleaning up homeless camps

Homeless advocate has complained to police about ‘vigilantism’

B.C. still losing money on legalized marijuana sales

Talks with municipalities continue on revenue sharing

Watch for scams when donating to Hurricane Dorian relief, group warns

More than 140 new crowdfunding campaigns related to the storm are already established

B.C. man gets 7 years after victim beaten, kidnapped, stunned with Taser

Brandon Coons was sentenced in provincial court in Rossland for the 2017 incidents

Most Read