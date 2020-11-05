Kelowna charity launches online fundraiser in lieu of dinner gala

Kelowna’s Mohini Singh with one of the children at the orphanage in Kolkata, India that her East Meets West Children’s Foundation helps to support. —Image: Contributed

Local charity East Meets West Children’s Foundation has announced an online fundraiser in place of their annual Diwali dinner fundraiser.

The foundation said they are looking for new and creative ways to raise funds as they adapt to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

East Meets West Children’s Foundation raises money to support local non-profit organizations, including the Starbright Child Development Centre and Karis Support Society, helping purchase equipment for autism therapy and providing support for addictions and mental health programs. Internationally, the foundation has supported the Kolkata Orphanage, as well as another centre in Mumbai. The foundation has also provided health kits for 42 villages and communities in remote regions in Central India.

Last year, Kelowna supporters were able to meet a girl that the foundation help. Eden Followell was found abandoned at a rail station just outside of Kolkata. She spent 18 months in an orphanage, going through three surgeries before she was adopted by the Followell family.

East Meets West helped fund Eden’s surgery, along with other donors.

“This holiday season, please consider donating to East Meets West Children’s Foundation. We are grateful for any donation, big or small.”

To donate, visit the East Meets West Children’s Foundation campaign page. For more information on the foundation, click here.

READ: COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna Francophone school declared over

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter