Kelowna out shot Princeton 43-18 Tuesday night. Black Press file photo

Kelowna Chiefs tie series against Princeton Posse with 2-1 win

The Kelowna Chiefs beat The Princeton Posse 2-1 March 10, in the second game of the divisional playoff finals in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The series is tied at 1-1.

All three goals were scored in the second period, with Marshall Porteous putting Kelowna on the board first, answered by Aden Swaroski, assisted by Justin Fodchuk and Tyler Stinchcombe, for Princeton.

Kayson Gallant scored the game winner for the Chiefs on a power play, assisted by Zane Avery.

Kelowna out shot Princeton 43-18, with the Posse’s net minder Scott Bird making 41 saves.

The teams meet next in Princeton for two games, March 12 and 13.

