Kelowna childcare program receives significant B.C. grant

Clubhouse Farm was part of most recent round of not-for-profit grants

More Kelowna kids will soon get the chance to learn about Mother Nature.

B.C.’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs released its list of recipients for the latest round of gaming grants for nont-for-profits on Tuesday afternoon, and among it was the Clubhouse Childcare Centre – in particular, it’s farming program.

Clubhouse Farm is to receive $198,458 in an effort to regain a higher capacity limit in a post-COVID world.

The farm-based daycare, which teaches children about the great outdoors, is hoping to use the funds to create ‘zones’ on the property, to allow multiple cohorts of children to take part in activities at the same time.

They will be looking to install a new outdoor toilet and handwashing space, as well as erect fencing to further deliniate the zones for different visitor groups.

The Okanagan Chinese Canadian Association is also set to receive $12,500 to pave its front parking lot and provide disability access.

In West Kelowna, the Telemark Nordic Club has been granted $11,180 to purchase a new electric-powered snowmobile.

All in all, 13 new capital project grants were awarded throughout the Interior, totalling $1 million.

