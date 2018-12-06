Credit: Hua Meng

Kelowna Chinese association in need of a new home

The old building will be demolished in March

The Okanagan Chinese Canadian Association is in desperate need of a new home.

In March 2019, the current building that houses the association and Pathways Kelowna will be demolished. The association was already looking for a new home and has raised $450,000 through government grants and fundraising, but needs another $450,000 to be able to purchase a duplex in the Springfield Road area, said president Hua Meng.

Plans were to originally purchase one side of the duplex, but it would be difficult to get the proper rezoning, and more space is needed for the activities that are hosted throughout the week, Meng said. The seller is also demanding that they purchase both sides, she said.

The current building will be demolished because it’s too old, and the roof leaks. “So we don’t want to pour money into a hopeless situation.”

The current market also doesn’t allow the association to buy a commercially zoned property, she said.

The space is used for child and senior programs, language classes for those learning English, and storage for the association’s cultural events. It also shares the space with the Kelowna-Kasugai Sister City Association which teaches classes.

“The building is what we need for our entire operation,” she said.

For donations, tax receipts will be issued as the society is registered as a non-profit, she said. For large donations, companies and names will be recognized with plagues throughout the new building.

“We may also name (a new room) in the building,” Meng said.

All the funds donated will be used to acquire the property, she said.

To get in touch with the Chinese Canadian association, contact Meng at info@occabc.ca.

