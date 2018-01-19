Kelowna choirs join forces with Vancouver for concert

Together We Breathe will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27 at First United Church

With apologies to the popular book and movie, there is a weekend to Eat, Breathe, Play for young singers from the Okanagan Valley and Vancouver.

The Okanagan Children’s Choir, the VYC Juniors (of the Vancouver Youth Choir) and the Kelowna Secondary School Choirs join forces for a concert titled Together We Breathe at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27 at First United Church. This concert is under the auspices of the Concerts at the Corner series.

“We’ll have the three choirs bringing together singers from Grades 3 up through Grade 12. All three groups include both boys and girls. We’re each going to do some singing on our own and then hopefully a bit of singing altogether,” said Okanagan choir artistic director Frances Chiasson.

The VYC Junior’s tour to Kelowna provides the opportunity for the local choirs to join with them for lunch on Saturday, followed by a workshop and a sharing/rehearsal session in the early afternoon, prior to the concert.

Making the most of their time in the Okanagan, the VYC Juniors will also enjoy tubing at Big White and a dinner/dance at Heartland Ranch. The VYC Junior is one of three choirs in the dynamic Vancouver Youth Choir family, founded by Carrie Tennant, a major contributor to the Vancouver choral scene.

The KSS Choir is directed by Sheila French. Chiasson said “we directors are really excited about working together, learning from one another and having our singers learn from each other.”

Tickets for the concerts are $12 for adults, free for students and children, and are available at the door. For further information contact Frances Chiasson at 250.869.6817 or fchiasson@choral-music.com.

