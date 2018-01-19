Credit: Pixabay

Kelowna choirs join forces with Vancouver for concert

Together We Breathe will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27 at First United Church

With apologies to the popular book and movie, there is a weekend to Eat, Breathe, Play for young singers from the Okanagan Valley and Vancouver.

The Okanagan Children’s Choir, the VYC Juniors (of the Vancouver Youth Choir) and the Kelowna Secondary School Choirs join forces for a concert titled Together We Breathe at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27 at First United Church. This concert is under the auspices of the Concerts at the Corner series.

“We’ll have the three choirs bringing together singers from Grades 3 up through Grade 12. All three groups include both boys and girls. We’re each going to do some singing on our own and then hopefully a bit of singing altogether,” said Okanagan choir artistic director Frances Chiasson.

The VYC Junior’s tour to Kelowna provides the opportunity for the local choirs to join with them for lunch on Saturday, followed by a workshop and a sharing/rehearsal session in the early afternoon, prior to the concert.

Making the most of their time in the Okanagan, the VYC Juniors will also enjoy tubing at Big White and a dinner/dance at Heartland Ranch. The VYC Junior is one of three choirs in the dynamic Vancouver Youth Choir family, founded by Carrie Tennant, a major contributor to the Vancouver choral scene.

The KSS Choir is directed by Sheila French. Chiasson said “we directors are really excited about working together, learning from one another and having our singers learn from each other.”

Tickets for the concerts are $12 for adults, free for students and children, and are available at the door. For further information contact Frances Chiasson at 250.869.6817 or fchiasson@choral-music.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna water info to be included with utility bills
Next story
Rock slide closes Hwy. 1 south of Ashcroft until Friday afternoon

Just Posted

Rock slide closes Hwy. 1 south of Ashcroft until Friday afternoon

A rock slide Thursday afternoon near Spences Bridge closed the highway in both directions

Penticton hospital fourth busiest in the region for opioid overdose

The highest was Kelowna General with about 355, followed by Vernon Jubilee 310 and Royal Inland in Kamloops with 180

Okanagan losing battle to preserve wetlands

Political will called for to create and enforce mitigation standards

West Kelowna water info to be included with utility bills

Changes coming for residents include increases to the rates they will pay for water from now on

Interior Health managers voice discontent

Negative comments about work culture aimed at CEO Chris Mazurkewich.

Kelowna’s Ursel to coach host team at Olympics

Bob Ursel is headed to the Olympics with South Korea’s national men’s curling team

Vernon homeless camp decommissioned

Camp off Highway 97 near 48th Avenue knocked down Thursday

OKM player grateful for show of sportsmanship

Emma Parmar, who suffered a knee injury prior to the season, was thankful for an opponent’s gesture.

Penticton organizer caught off-guard on NHL Young Stars comment

Penticton event chair said he cannot confirm or deny anything, just that an event will be held in the city

Kelowna choirs join forces with Vancouver for concert

Together We Breathe will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27 at First United Church

WestJet appeals lost bid to scrap harassment lawsuit

Airline argues judge was wrong to have dismissed the company’s application to strike the legal action

Can U.S. border guards search your phone? Yes, and here’s how

Secretary of homeland security explains a new policy that let’s border guards check phones

‘Beautiful writer’ Nancy Richler dies of cancer in Vancouver hospital

Montreal-born author spent most of her adult life in B.C. as a fiction writer and novelist

B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

Most Read