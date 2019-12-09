Beach access at Lake Avenue is now a permanent off-leash dog beach. (File)

Kelowna city council approves off-leash dog beach on Lake Avenue

This is the fourth off-leash dog beach to be implemented in Kelowna

Who let the dogs out?

The City of Kelowna did.

A successful two-year trial period has culminated in the permanent institution of an off-leash dog beach on Lake Avenue in Kelowna.

Results of public feedback, water quality testing, dog control, and community policing were overall positive for continued use of the beach for dogs. Based on public feedback received, improvements at the dog beach are expected to be made in spring 2020, including better fencing, improved signage, and the addition of a doggie bag dispenser.

City staff shared some public feedback, in which one unnamed resident was quoted as saying the following:

“We own property one house away from Lake Ave beach. We were strongly opposed to having a dog park there. We were pleasantly surprised of the success of this dog park and have made a 100% change in our opinion. It is working better than we expected.”

City council voted unanimously in favour of the change, with Coun. Charlie Hodge howling his praise for the staff who made it happen.

“I’m not going to let you put me on a leash for this vote,” he said.

“I’m going to bark up my own tree on this one.”

“I’m sad my little doggy didn’t live long enough to see this day.”

Coun. Luke Stack quipped back with some bark of his own.

“Who let the Hodge out?” he asked.

This is the fourth off-leash dog beach to be implemented in Kelowna, joining:

  • Cedar Creek Park (5200 Lakeshore Road)
  • Poplar Point Drive beach access located near the entrance to Knox Mountain Park
  • Downtown Sails on Bernard Avenue as a cooling-off beach with designated off-leash hours

READ MORE: Nominations open for Kelowna’s 45th annual Civic and Community Awards

READ MORE: Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson won’t run again in 2021

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two Okanagan residents convicted and fined for hunting out of season
Next story
Power outage in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Power outage in West Kelowna

Power is out for those living near Mount Boucherie Secondary School

Two Okanagan residents convicted and fined for hunting out of season

Both residents were convicted in a Kelowna provincial court

Nominations open for Kelowna’s 45th annual Civic and Community Awards

The awards recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions made in the community each year

B.C. government clarifies rototilling rules for Okanagan lakes

Okanagan Basin Water Board recently signed a five-year agreement for rototilling in Okanagan region

Hundreds of people at Big White without water

A water main rupture has affected approximately 50 per cent of people in the upper village

UPDATE: Furnace blamed for house fire in east Kelowna

The house suffered some smoke damage

Book examines history of B.C. wine industry

Author Luke Whittall has studied the growth of the industry since the mid-19th century

Chilliwack family’s therapy dog injured in hit and run

Miniature pit bull Fifty’s owner is a single mother facing close to $10,000 in vet bills

Police search warrant valid in Sagmoen case: Supreme Court

Evidence expected to be presented in court

Competitive Christmas decorating takes sarcastic turn in Princeton

It’s not uncommon for neighbours to good-naturely compete with one another when… Continue reading

Alleged Penticton shooter John Brittain waives preliminary trial

Brittain will return to court in January to schedule a trial date

Feds not enforcing standards on Hungarian duck imports, B.C. farmer says

‘You have no way of knowing what’s in the bag’

No reports yet of Canadians affected by New Zealand volcano eruption, feds say

Missing and injured included tourists from the U.S., China, Australia, Britain and Malaysia

CMHA Vernon Crisis Chat celebrates six-month milestone

With more than 20,000 calls and interactions every year, CMHA seeks more volunteers for Interior

Most Read