Kelowna city council approves off-leash dog beach on Lake Avenue

This is the fourth off-leash dog beach to be implemented in Kelowna

Beach access at Lake Avenue is now a permanent off-leash dog beach. (File)

Who let the dogs out?

The City of Kelowna did.

A successful two-year trial period has culminated in the permanent institution of an off-leash dog beach on Lake Avenue in Kelowna.

Results of public feedback, water quality testing, dog control, and community policing were overall positive for continued use of the beach for dogs. Based on public feedback received, improvements at the dog beach are expected to be made in spring 2020, including better fencing, improved signage, and the addition of a doggie bag dispenser.

City staff shared some public feedback, in which one unnamed resident was quoted as saying the following:

“We own property one house away from Lake Ave beach. We were strongly opposed to having a dog park there. We were pleasantly surprised of the success of this dog park and have made a 100% change in our opinion. It is working better than we expected.”

City council voted unanimously in favour of the change, with Coun. Charlie Hodge howling his praise for the staff who made it happen.

“I’m not going to let you put me on a leash for this vote,” he said.

“I’m going to bark up my own tree on this one.”

“I’m sad my little doggy didn’t live long enough to see this day.”

Coun. Luke Stack quipped back with some bark of his own.

“Who let the Hodge out?” he asked.

This is the fourth off-leash dog beach to be implemented in Kelowna, joining:

Cedar Creek Park (5200 Lakeshore Road)

Poplar Point Drive beach access located near the entrance to Knox Mountain Park

Downtown Sails on Bernard Avenue as a cooling-off beach with designated off-leash hours

