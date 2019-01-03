Kelowna city councillor back in hospital

Coun. Charlie Hodge is in the hospital and his condition is serious

Update: 3 p.m.

Chris Brown, who is a longtime friend of Hodge’s, confirmed Hodge is currently in the intensive care unit at KGH.

Hodge has been in the hospital for three days and the situation is serious, Brown said.

“He’s supported me so much through the years,” he said. As a resident of Powell River, Brown happened to be in Kelowna for a few weeks visiting family and friends.

“Charlie and I were supposed to get together last week but it didn’t work out, and we were trying to get together this weekend,” he said.

Brown said Hodge is currently on a life-support system.

Original:

Kelowna Coun. Charlie Hodge is back in the hospital.

The councillor is at Kelowna General Hospital and his condition is serious, the Capital News has confirmed.

In 2017, Hodge spent time in the intensive care unit after a lengthy surgery to reconstruct part of his jaw.

READ MORE: Kelowna city councillor on the mend after major surgery

Hodge also writes a weekly column for the Capital News.

More to come.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.