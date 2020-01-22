Kelowna city councillor recovering from pneumonia

After a week in hospital, Charlie Hodge is confined to his home as he recuperates

Kelowna Coun. Charlie Hodge is recuperating at home after being hospitalized recently with pneumonia. (Alistair Waters - Black Press Media)

Kelowna city Coun. Charlie Hodge is recuperating at home after spending a week in hospital with pneumonia.

Hodge, who was admitted to Kelowna General Hospital on Jan 11 and released last weekend, is currently confined to his home because he is not well enough to venture out.

“I’m feeling good but I’m not out of the woods yet,” said Hodge, who suffers from emphysema.

In recent years the 64-year-old underwent several serious surgeries, including jaw reconstruction surgery as a result of teeth problems.

He said because of his “quarantine” at home, he cannot participate in council meetings or public hearings held in council chambers at city hall because the chambers are not equipped for anyone to join by conference call.

He was, however, able to participate in the morning council meeting on Monday because it was held in a meeting room at city hall that has conference call capability.

Hodge, who writes a popular weekly column for the Capital News, said because of his compromised immune system, he is susceptible to many germs.

He served as deputy mayor in December and was around many people which might have led him to have picked up a bug that lead to his most recent illness.

Hodge said he is on antibiotic medication and expects to be confined to his home for a another week or two.

