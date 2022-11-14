Kelowna city councillor returns to chair of regional district board

Loyal Wooldridge was acclaimed by directors to serve a second year as chair

The Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) Board held its inaugural meeting on Nov. 10.

Kelowna Councillor Loyal Wooldridge was acclaimed by directors to serve a second term as chair. West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom was acclaimed as vice-chair, serving for the fifth year.

The RDCO Board consists of 12 voting members representing the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas, and has appointees from the City of Kelowna, City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country and District of Peachland. Westbank First Nation (WFN) is represented by a non-voting member appointed by chief and council.

Regional Board directors:

Chair Loyal Wooldridge – Councillor, City of Kelowna;

Vice-Chair Gord Milsom – Mayor, City of West Kelowna;

Kevin Kraft – Central Okanagan East Electoral Area;

Wayne Carson – Central Okanagan West Electoral Area;

Tom Dyas – Mayor, City of Kelowna;

Blair Ireland – Mayor, District of Lake Country;

Patrick Van Minsel – Mayor, District of Peachland;

Ron Cannan – Councillor, City of Kelowna;

Charlie Hodge – Councillor, City of Kelowna;

Gord Lovegrove – Councillor, City of Kelowna;

Mohini Singh – Councillor, City of Kelowna;

Stephen Johnston – Councillor, City of West Kelowna;

Jordan Coble – Councillor – Westbank First Nation.

The number of directors and voting strength of each is based on population.

