City of Kelowna Coun. Mohini Singh. (Contributed)

City of Kelowna Coun. Mohini Singh. (Contributed)

Kelowna city councillor voices support for Indian farmers

Coun. Mohini Singh, who is of Indian descent, voiced her support for the farmers, who are protesting new Indian agricultural laws

A Kelowna city councillor of Indian descent voiced her support for farmers protesting the actions of her home country’s government.

Following a council meeting on Monday, Dec. 7, Coun. Mohini Singh told her fellow councillors that the unrest in India, specifically near its capital city Delhi, has “hit home, very hard.”

The protests were sparked by new agricultural laws imposed by the Indian government. Those laws, in part, allow farmers to sell products directly to private buyers, rather than middlemen adhering to the state-controlled minimum support price (MSP), which since 2009 has safeguarded farmers’ profits. While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated the laws will allow farmers to earn more money by opening new streams of revenue, farmers have expressed fears that private buyers won’t adhere to government-set minimum prices.

“Far be it for us to comment about international issues here at this table, but I felt it was important to bring it up,” Singh said, stating that 80 to 90 per cent of tree fruit producers in the Okanagan are of Punjabi descent.

“They are extremely worried and concerned about their family and their relatives who are out protesting India for just laws to help them do something simple, continue farming.”

Some of those farmers attended a protest staged in Kelowna over the weekend. The demonstration took to the road, with a kilometres-long line of sign-donning, honking vehicles taking over the centre lane of Highway 97 as they made their way to Prospera Place. The protest is one of many that have taken place across Canada in recent weeks.

“I just want to say I support in their efforts to earn a decent wage,” Singh said.

READ MORE: Protesters take to Kelowna roads in support of Indian farmers

READ MORE: Major redevelopment on the horizon for Capri–Landmark area

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaCity of KelownaIndia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. ministers pay tribute to Joseph Arvay, lawyer and civil rights champion
Next story
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

Just Posted

Demolition has already started at 555 Fuller Avenue, Pathways Abilities Society’s original location. (Pathways Abilities Society)
Pathways Abilities Society’s historic location comes down

The society said they are shedding their old cocoon

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

(City of West Kelowna)
Council voices approval of large West Kelowna housing development

The Goat’s Peak Housing Development takes large step forward toward approval

South Kelowna Elementary School. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 case confirmed at two Kelowna Schools

South Kelowna Elementary is one of 14 Central Okanagan schools currently listed with a school exposure

(Black Press Media file photo)
2020 marks significant Kokanee return in Okanagan Lake

This year marks the highest Kkanee return since the stock crashed in the 1970s

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Jamiel Moore-Williams, 24, is shown in this undated handout photo. Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of Moore-Williams in February 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Donna Turko *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Two Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Man says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in Canada

Second country to approve the vaccine

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place jump to 28 on Tuesday.
BREAKING: Case count at Oliver care home jumps to 28

Penticton’s Village by the Station adds one more COVID case for a total of three

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that masks would be mandatory in all indoor public and retail places on Nov.19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman arrested for allegedly refusing to wear a mask in Revelstoke restaurant

Revelstoke RCMP issued a $230 ticket

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Joy Road Catering, well-known for event catering and their farm market stand, is bringing a year-round bake shop and guest suites to Winnipeg St. Ground will break in January. (Rendering from Joy Road)
Well-known Joy Road Catering brings bakeshop and B&B to downtown Penticton

The culinary shop on Winnipeg St. just adds to this red hot entertainment district

Most Read