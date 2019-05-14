Kelowna City Hall closed for Victoria Day

Kelowna city planners are recommending limiting the size of residential footprints on agricultural land in the city to 2,000-square-metres. —Image: Capital News file

City Hall in Kelowna will be closed on Victoria Day and other city facilities hours will be adjusted.

Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery administration office will also be closed, but the cemetery gates will remain open throughout the long weekend from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

READ MORE: West Kelowna ‘Kids Care Spray Park’ opens for May long

On Monday, holiday hours for Parkinson Recreation Centre are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For gardeners needing OgoGrow or GlenGrow over the weekend, the Glenmore Landfill will be open regular hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Properties are being grabbed up in downtown Kelowna

Supplies can also be picked up at Commonage Rd Compost Facility until 4 p.m.

Access to the City’s online service request system is available 24/7 at kelowna.ca/onlineservices.

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.