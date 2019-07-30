Kelowna City Hall shuts down for B.C. Day festivities

Kelowna City Hall will be closed for B.C. Day, while other civic centers will be closing their doors early.

Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery administration office will be closed Monday. Cemetery gates are open throughout the long weekend from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Glenmore Landfill will be open regular hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

To celebrate the province, Kelowna will be host to live music and free events for locals and visitors all weekend.

On Saturday, bring your family or friends to the Kelowna Pride Stage in Kerry Park to groove to the music with Parks Alive, 101.5 EZ Rock Theme Weekend (Indie Rock) concerts on Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Park & Play will be at Quilchena Park in Kettle Valley on Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and at Rutland’s Mugford Park on Monday.

For more information on concerts and events visit festivalskelowna.com.

