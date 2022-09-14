Kelowna City Hall will close to mourn Queen Elizabeth II

The City of Kelowna will follow the federal and provincial government’s lead and observe a National Day of Mourning to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

City hall will be closed and city facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 19, for the National Day of Mourning and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The Sept. 19 city council meeting has been cancelled and items will be rescheduled.

Lake Country’s district offices will also close for the day, as well as the Lake Country branch of Okanagan Regional Library.

On Monday, the Glenmore Landfill will be open regular hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open with adjusted holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery administration office will be closed, however, the cemetery gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. City flags will continue to be half-masted until after sunset Monday, the day of the Queen’s memorial service.

