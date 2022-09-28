Kelowna City Hall will not follow Merritt’s 4-day work week, though there is flexibility

City of Merritt has launched pilot project with four longer days

The City of Merritt made nationwide news last week when it was announced that staff would be moving to a four-day work week.

Capital News reached out to Kelowna City Hall to see if there have been any talks of following suit – and though there is no plan for full-time staff to move to a four-day week, there are incentives that allow workers to take an extra day off.

“We have not expanded four-day work weeks to office staff at this point but have spent considerable time researching and implementing flexible work arrangements,” said Divisional Director of Corporate and Protective Services Stu Leatherdale.

One particular program is ‘Earned Day Off’, which allows staff to work longer days to ‘bank’ time to earn extra time off.

Leatherdale said the program has been successful in improving work-life balance, remote work arrangements and job share.

He added that there are a number of positions on the city payroll that do work four-day weeks already, though most of which are outside operations like firefighters, police services and a few civic operations.

“Our HR team is continuously reviewing and considering employee programs to ensure we are able to attract and retain the staff needed to run a complex municipality.”

