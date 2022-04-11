Kelowna city staff to look at mayor compensation

‘That is the one position that we deem to be full-time’

City staff will look into how the position of Kelowna mayor is compensated compared to other communities of similar size.

Councillor Brad Sieben made the motion at Monday’s (April 11) regular meeting, as part of discussions about extending a benefits package to council members and their families.

“That is the one position that we deem to be full-time,” said Sieben. “I’d be interested to see how other municipalities handle that. When you compare the position of mayor, they work day-to-day with staff, but staff has far better benefits than that position.”

That would include salary, benefits, and potentially a pension or RRSP contributions. Siben also spoke to a benefits package for councillors.

“I was absent when this came forward a couple of weeks ago, but am fully in support of this and I think it is probably long overdue.”

Acting Mayor Gail Given was also absent from that meeting.

“This is an important, potential piece for future councillors,” added Given. “Keeping in mind that it doesn’t apply to this particular council, but to the incoming council.”

Council has now given three readings to its remuneration and expense bylaw that would allow for an optional benefits package to be made available to councillors and their families.

The package includes extended health, dental, life, and accidental death and dismemberment insurance coverage. The annual cost is approximately $50,000 if all members of council were to sign on.

